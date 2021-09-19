Sunday, September 19, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. COVID-19: China reports 43 fresh locally transmitted cases

COVID-19: China reports 43 fresh locally transmitted cases

Also reported were 23 new imported cases -- nine in Yunnan, three each in Hubei, Guangxi and Sichuan, two each in Shanghai and Guangdong, and one in Tianjin, reports Xinhua news agency.  

IANS IANS
Beijing Published on: September 19, 2021 15:46 IST
CHINA, COVID 19, COVID 19 IN CHINA, CORONAVIRUS
Image Source : AP

A total of 90,126 patients had been discharged from hospitals following a recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

 

China reported 43 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases, all in Fujian province amid a resurgence of the virus, the National Health Commission said on Sunday.

Also reported were 23 new imported cases -- nine in Yunnan, three each in Hubei, Guangxi, and Sichuan, two each in Shanghai and Guangdong, and one in Tianjin, reports Xinhua news agency.

No new suspected cases or new deaths related to Covid-19 were reported, the Commission said. A total of 8,792 imported cases had been reported on the mainland by the end of Saturday.

Among them, 8,248 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 544 remained hospitalized. The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases on the mainland reached 95,689 by Sunday, including 927 patients still receiving treatment, nine of whom were in severe conditions.

A total of 90,126 patients had been discharged from hospitals following a recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

ALSO READ | Scientists who declined COVID-19 leak theory linked to Wuhan lab, Chinese researchers: Report

ALSO READ | WHO calls for global governance against COVID pandemic

Latest India News

Write a comment

Click Mania

Top News

Latest News