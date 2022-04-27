Chhattisgarh trains resume after services halted for maintenance work

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Chhattisgarh: Railways restarts services of 6 trains after CM Baghel urges to resume operation

Highlights Passenger train services in Chhattisgarh had been stopped by the Railways Ministry for maintenance

Chief Minister Baghel had held a conversation with the Railway Minister of resumption of services

The trains that were halted were some major passenger trains

Services of six trains were resumed in Chhattisgarh on Tuesday after Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel held talks with Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. The development comes days after the operation of 23 trains was stopped due to track maintenance work.

According to Chief Minister's Office (CMO), after a discussion with Baghel, the Union Railway Minister announced the operation of six major passenger trains passing through Chhattisgarh will be resumed.

Earlier on April 23, the South East Central Railway, Bilaspur issued an order, stating that the operation of a total of 23 express and local trains passing through Chhattisgarh has been stopped for the next one month from April 24, 2022.

In a telephonic conversation with Vaishnaw, the chief minister apprised him of the difficulties faced by commuters due to the cancellation of these trains.

According to the state government, no alternative arrangement was made for the passengers before the closure of services of these trains.

The Chhattisgarh government said earlier a total of 10 trains were discontinued by a similar kind of order by the South East Central Railway issued on March 2022.

(With inputs from ANI)

Also Read | Iftar provided on board Shatabdi Express; Indian Railways' catering staff wins hearts

Latest India News