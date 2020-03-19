Chhattisgarh reports first COVID 19 case after Raipur woman tests positive

Raipur in Chhattisgarh has reported its first case of coronavirus. The woman, who has tested COVID 19 positive, returned from abroad along with his entire family, informed an AIIMS official.

This is also the first COVID 19 confirmed case in Chhattisgarh. Also two more coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, one more in Tamil Nadu, one in Andhra have been reported as coronavirus continue to spread in the country.

Amid coronavirus spread, Railways cancels 84 more trains, 155 cancelled till Mar 31

Railways on Thursday cancelled 84 trains, which will not operate between March 20 and March 31, in view of low occupancy and the novel coronavirus pandemic, officials said.

With this, the total number of cancelled trains has climbed to 155.

Railway officials said the trains were identified last night and the decision will be effective from March 20 until March 31.

"All passengers having tickets in these 155 trains are being informed about it individually. No cancellation fee will be taken for these trains. Passengers will get 100-per cent refund," an official said.​

India COVID-19 confirmed cases touch 170

Amid a global spread, total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in India has neared 170, as more fresh positive cases of COVID-19 were reported from across the country. Top cities across India are on lockdown and have shut their tourist places, parks, malls, cinema halls and other such places.

PM Modi to address nation at 8 pm today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on Thursday evening (today) on the situation arising out of coronavirus outbreak and the efforts to combat it, the Prime Minister's Office said on Wednesday.

ALSO READ | COVID-19 crisis LIVE updates

ALSO READ | Two more women in Mumbai test COVID-19 positive