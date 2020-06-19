Image Source : PTI Chennai's 12-day total lockdown begins. Check guidelines

A 12-day lockdown without previous relaxations kicked in on Friday in Chennai and in a string of other localities in nearby three districts including Chengelpet with police deploying drones and intensifying patrols to check violations. While arterial roads to neighbouhood streets were deserted, police placed barricades in key intersections and blocked free access to several main thoroughfares in the city and suburbs.

Shops selling essentials including vegetables functioned from morning till 2 pm and private vehicles and autos, taxis were off the roads.

Only some cargo trucks and vehicles related to essential services could be seen plying on roads and other key highways like the GST and GNT Roads in Chennai's southern and northern periphery.

Ahead of the lockdown, hordes of people left the city to their native places in other parts of Tamil Nadu where curbs are not applicable.

Chennai lockdown: Here are the guidelines

1. Under the lockdown, only essential services are allowed, unlike the relaxations available previously and the restrictions made a comeback in view of a continuing surge in virus cases in the city and its peripheral districts.

2. Recorded messages are broadcast through loudspeakers fitted on the drones that have been deployed in several areas for effective monitoring.

3. Vehicle checking and patrolling has been intensified. People, if they venture out to buy essentials, should wear masks.

4. The city police have put up check-posts in over 250 locations in the city and suburbs to check violations and implement lockdown effectively.

5. Shops selling vegetables and essential commodities should ensure implementation of norms including social distancing, and hygiene and in case of violations such outlets will be closed down.

6. City Police Commissioner AK Viswanathan has warned that vehicles including two-wheelers found violating lockdown norms will be seized and asserted that curbs will be strictly enforced.

Cooperation from people was good, he said and appealed to them to continue that for the success of complete lockdown to help prevent COVID-19 spread.

"During patrolling we found good cooperation from people in many areas. People, for buying essentials should walk to shops only in their neighbourhood. If the use of vehicles was found and if they go too far away areas, the vehicles will be seized," he told reporters.

After inspecting a monitoring drill using a drone, Viswanathan said drones, were also being to sensitise public about the need to stay indoors and follow norms apart from monitoring purposes.

To a question, the commissioner said about 10 per cent of the police workforce has been given rest and has been kept on standby as a reserve force. The lockdown is applicable to Chennai city and suburbs in the districts of Chengelpet, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur and falling under the jurisdiction of the Greater Chennai Police.

Curbs are also being implemented in localities including Gummidipoondi and Ponneri in Tiruvallur district and Chengelpet municipality areas, though such places do not come under the city police's purview.

