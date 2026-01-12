Maharashtra civic polls: State EC halts advance payment under 'Ladli Behna' scheme after complains The EC received several complaints from the Opposition parties after media reports claimed the Maharashtra government was set to release Rs 3,000 each for the December and January months under the scheme by January 14, calling it a Makar Sankranti gift.

Mumbai:

The State Election Commission has imposed a restriction on the advance disbursement of funds under the ‘Ladli Bahen’ scheme in Maharashtra, as the model code of conduct is in force in the state ahead of the municipal corporation polls. The EC received several complaints from the Opposition parties after media reports claimed the Maharashtra government was set to release Rs 3,000 each for the December and January months under the scheme by January 14, calling it a Makar Sankranti gift.

To ascertain the actual status, the State Election Commission directed the Chief Secretary to provide clarification regarding the decisions taken by the government concerning the Ladli Bahen scheme.

In response, the Chief Secretary said schemes announced before the declaration of election schedule could continue and should not face hindrance due to the model code of conduct.

“The State Election Commission issued a consolidated order on November 4, 2025, regarding the model code of conduct for the general elections to local self-government bodies. According to the provisions of this order, development projects and schemes that were actually started before the election announcement may continue during the model code of conduct period,” the response read.

Considering this background, the State Election Commission has instructed that while regular benefits under the scheme can be provided, advance payments are not allowed. Additionally, no new beneficiaries will be selected during this period.

Congress raises objection

The Congress party had lodged a formal complaint with the Election Commission, claiming that the release of government funds just before voting could influence the outcome of the elections.

According to the party, nearly one crore women are due to receive installments under the Ladli Behna scheme, which is scheduled to be credited shortly before polling on 15 January. Congress argued that this timing could give an unfair advantage to candidates of the ruling party.

While the party clarified that it does not oppose the Ladli Behna scheme itself, it insisted that the installments should be disbursed only after the elections are over. The Congress described the move as “a form of government bribery.”

ALSO READ: Maharashtra govt to transfer Rs 3,000 to Ladli Behna accounts on Makar Sankranti, Congress raises objection