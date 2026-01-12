Maharashtra govt to transfer Rs 3,000 to Ladli Behna accounts on Makar Sankranti, Congress raises objection The Maharashtra government's decision to credit Rs 3,000 to Ladli Behna beneficiaries on Makar Sankranti has drawn strong objections from the Congress, which claims the move violates election rules ahead of the BMC polls.

Mumbai:

The Maharashtra government is preparing to credit Rs 3,000 into the bank accounts of beneficiaries under the Ladli Behna scheme, combining the pending instalments for December and January. The transfer is scheduled to take place on the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti which falls on January 14. However, the move has sparked a political flashpoint just a day ahead of the Municipal Corporation Elections, with the Congress accusing the state government of violating the Model Code of Conduct.

Congress writes to Election Commission

The Congress party has sent a formal complaint to the Election Commission, arguing that the release of funds on the eve of polling is a clear breach of election rules. The party stated that voting will take place on January 15 and crediting money to women beneficiaries just before polling could influence the vote. According to Congress, nearly one crore women are set to receive the instalment. The party claimed that such a move could benefit the ruling party’s candidates and described it as "a form of government bribery."

The party clarified that it is not opposed to the Ladli Behna scheme itself, but insists that the instalments be deposited only after the voting is completed. Acting on the complaint, the Election Commission has asked the Maharashtra Chief Secretary to clarify the government’s stand by 11 am today.

BJP hits back at Congress

Responding to the allegations, the BJP accused Congress of being "anti-women" for objecting to the instalment. The ruling party said that assistance under the Ladli Behna scheme should not be stalled due to political considerations.

High stakes ahead of BMC elections

Makar Sankranti is on January 14, while voting for the crucial BMC elections will be held the next day. Results will be announced on January 16. Congress fears that transferring money just before polling could shift a significant chunk of the women’s vote toward the BJP. The BMC elections carry massive political weight in Maharashtra, especially in Mumbai. Winning the BMC not only boosts political influence but also provides extensive administrative power and financial control. All major parties have intensified their focus on these polls.

ALSO READ: BMC Polls: Mahayuti promises interest-free loans, women's concessions in BEST buses in manifesto