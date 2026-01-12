Government supporters rally to counter protests in Iran; Trump says Tehran seeking talks with US Notably, at least 544 persons have so far been killed amid ardent protests in the country over the nation's ailing economy. The police have appealed to people in Iran to prevent their children from joining the protests.

Tehran:

Iran mobilised tens of thousands of pro-government supporters in a display of strength on Monday, following nationwide protests over soaring inflation and the rising cost of food and essential goods. State-run television broadcasted footage of crowds filling the streets of Tehran, converging on Enghelab Square.

These government-backed demonstrations have been named by the authorities as the “Iranian uprising against American-Zionist terrorism.”

Notably, at least 544 persons have so far been killed amid ardent protests in the country over the nation's ailing economy.

The police have appealed to people in Iran to prevent their children from joining the protests.

“Given the presence of terrorist groups and armed individuals in some gatherings last night and their plans to cause death, and the firm decision to not tolerate any appeasement and to deal decisively with the rioters, families are strongly advised to take care of their youth and teenagers,” AP quoted the advisory.

Internet services and phone lines remain cut off in Tehran and several other parts of the country.

Iran seeking talks with US, says Trump

US President Donald Trump has said that Iran is seeking talks with Washington following his warning of possible military action over the country’s crackdown on protesters.

Speaking to foreign diplomats in Tehran, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi insisted that the unrest in the country is “completely under control.” He accused the United States and Israel of stirring the protests, claiming that the violence was deliberately provoked to give Washington a reason to intervene.

The demonstrations, which have lasted for two weeks, have seen thousands of arrests. The US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency reported that over 10,600 people have been detained.

About protests

The demonstrations started on December 28 in response to the dramatic fall of the Iranian rial, which is now valued at more than 1.4 million per US dollar. The country's economy is under severe strain, partly due to international sanctions linked to its nuclear activities. Over time, the protests escalated, evolving into broader demands that directly questioned the legitimacy of Iran’s theocratic system.