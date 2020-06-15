Lockdown guidelines for 4 Tamil Nadu districts including Chennai

Image Source : ANI FILE

Chennai and adjoining Tiruvallur, Chengelpet and Kancheepuram districts will be under lockdown from June 19 to June 30 sans present relaxations. A full scale shutdown will be implemented on two Sundays, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami said on Monday. During the 12-day period, only essential services will be allowed with restrictions. The chief minister took the decision expert panel advised the government to cut down on relaxations to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Here are the lockdown guidelines to be followed in 4 Tamil Nadu districts

On the two Sundays, barring milk supply, pharmacies and ambulance services, no other services or shops shall be permitted.

Banks, which are now open, will be allowed to function only on June 29 and June 30 with 33 percent workforce.

ATM related functions continue to be operational.

Cargo, logistics and trucks ferrying essentials to function as usual

Mobile vans, pushcarts and outlets selling vegetables and other essential commodities to operate only between 6 am and 2 pm following all COVID-19 norms

Petrol pumps to operate between 6 am and 2 pm

Public Distribution System outlets could work from 8 am to 2 pm

PDS shops in containment areas will be shutdown

Home delivery of govt announced relief shall be made available to beneficiaries in hotspots

Groceries and vegetable shops function from morning till 8 pm

Autorickshaws and taxis, which are allowed now, shall be off the roads

For emergency medical needs alone, private vehicles and autorickshaws will be allowed.

Eateries could be open between 6 am and 8 pm for only takeaway services.

Online food delivery services also shall continue to be operational.

Government run Amma Canteens and community kitchens shall work as usual.

Most restaurants, despite permission to offer bot dine-in and takeaway services, cater only to the latter in view of factors like labour shortage and poor patronage.

Employees in State and Central government offices cannot exceed 33 per cent of the total strength of workforce and essential state government departments, including the Secretariat here, may function with adequate personnel.

Staffers from containment zones need not report for work and they may seek permission in advance from heads of departments, the Chief Minister said.

Construction activities will be allowed if they have labourers who stay put at the work site.

Continuous process industries and those involved in essential commodities could continue to work.

E-pass will be provided to people to move out of Chennai only for medical purposes and on account of wedding or death on production of valid proof.

Present norms for returnees from abroad and other states shall continue to be in place.

