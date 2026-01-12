ICC rejects Bangladesh sports adviser Asif Nazrul's claim that it validated security threat in India The Bangladesh sports adviser, Asif Nazrul, has claimed that the ICC has validated the security concerns of the Bangladesh team for their travel to India for the T20 World Cup 2026. He claimed that the ICC listed three reasons that will increase the threat.

New Delhi:

The International Cricket Council has rejected Bangladesh sports adviser Asif Nazrul's claim that the governing body validated the security threat of the Bangladesh team's travel to India for the T20 World Cup 2026, PTI reported.

Earlier in the day, Nazrul claimed that the ICC security team has responded to the two letters sent by the BCB over the latter's rejection to come to India for the T20 World Cup.

What did Nazrul claim?

As per a report in ESPN Cricinfo, Nazrul claimed that the ICC validated the threat to the Bangladesh team for its travel to India for the global tournament. Quoting ICC, Nazrul listed three reasons which will increase the threat to the team.

"We have sent two letters (to the ICC), after which the ICC security team have sent a letter," Nazrul said on Monday. "They have said that if three things happen, the security threat of the Bangladesh team (in India) will increase. One, if Mustafiz [Mustafizur Rahman] is included in the Bangladesh team. Two, if the supporters of the Bangladesh team roam around in the national jersey of Bangladesh, which is our national jersey. Three, the security threat of the Bangladesh team will increase as the (Bangladesh) elections approach.

"So this statement of the ICC security team has proven beyond a doubt that there is no situation for the Bangladesh cricket team to play the T20 World Cup in India. If the ICC expects us to make a cricket team without our best bowler, our supporters will not be able to wear the Bangladesh jersey, and we will postpone the Bangladesh elections to play cricket, then there can be no more bizarre, unrealistic and unreasonable expectation than this," he added.

ICC rejects the claims

However, as confirmed by the PTI, the ICC has refused to have made any such claims. "There has been an internal communication from ICC to BCB with regards to security in India. But what Asif Nazrul said is a complete lie.

ICC's communication never mentions that Mustafizur's selection will be an issue. It's a complete falsehood. There is no such advisory in formal communication," an ICC source told PTI.

Bangladesh denied travelling to India

Meanwhile, the BCB had earlier refused to send their team to play the T20 World Cup 2026 matches in India. The Bangla Tigers were scheduled to play four matches in India - three in Kolkata and one in Mumbai.

After much discussion, the BCB released a statement where they revealed that they will not let their national team travel to India for the World Cup due to security reasons. They also officially wrote to the ICC (International Cricket Council) requesting that they shift their matches of the World Cup out of India.

“Following a thorough assessment of the prevailing situation and the growing concerns regarding the safety and security of the Bangladesh contingent in India and considering the advice from the Bangladesh Government, the Board of Directors resolved that the Bangladesh National Team will not travel to India for the tournament under the current conditions,” the BCB said in a release.

“In light of this decision, the BCB has formally requested the International Cricket Council (ICC), as the event authority, to consider relocating all of Bangladesh’s matches to a venue outside India. The Bangladesh Cricket Board looks forward to the ICC’s understanding of the situation and an urgent response on this matter,” the statement read.