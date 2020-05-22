Image Source : ITI BERHAMPUR ITI Berhampur comes up with all-new foot-operated sanitizer machine starting at Rs 499

ITI Berhampur has come up with a cost-effective foot-operated hand sanitiser machine which starts at a basic price of Rs 499. The product shows a new era of design where they can beat the Chinese competition.

Different models of the mechanical version of foot-operated sanitiser come at different prices starting 499 and going up till 1,499. The most expensive model, which boasts of automatic version sanitiser costs Rs 2,499. The model uses Italian model Adino ckt under the guidance of Principal ITI Berhampur Dr. Rajat Kumar Panigrahi.

One year free maintenance is also being offered for mechanical products and six months for the Automatic sanitiser model. As per reports, 200 sets of sanitisers will be manufactured in the first phase.

Earlier, ITI Berhampur had designed a sanitizing chamber operating on UVC light from used or discarded microwaves. Any infected item can be disinfected by putting the substance inside the microwave for 15 minutes. A timer circuit is provided in each chamber which automatically cuts off supply to the UV light when the action is complete. The product has drawn praise from the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship. Earlier, Skill Developemnt Minister Mahendra Nath Pandey also urged ITI's across the country to follow the ITI-Berhampur model to manufacture more microwave sanitiser machines to help the health workers on COVID-19 duty.

"It works primarily by destroying the DNA inside bacteria, virus and fungi," said Dr Rajat Kumar Panighray, Principal of the ITI-Berhampur. He also emphasised that the UV lamp is a reliable and well-studied anti-micrological technology. The high energy portion of UV-C is highly effective. This principle is used to sanitize drinking water as well.

