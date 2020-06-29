Image Source : FILE Chardham Yatra from July 1: Uttarakhand govt issues fresh guidelines for pilgrims

Uttarakhand Chardham Devasthanam Board on Monday issued a standard operating procedure for Chardham Yatra that will begin from 1st July. The state government has issued fresh guidelines for the pilgrims amid coronavirus spread across the country. The Chardham Yatra, which includes a visit to the Kedarnath temple, attracts lakhs of tourists and devotees every year from across the country and abroad.

Chardham Yatra 2020: Guidelines

E-pass applicable for residents of State only and is valid only for darshan at temple during visit to the shrine.

It said that people from containment zones and quarantine centres within the state will also not be allowed to take part in the pilgrimage.

Pilgrims should avoid meeting elder persons (above 60 years) and minors (below 10 years) during their visit to Shrine.

Pilgrims are strictly adviced not to touch any idol, during the visit to temple.

Pilgrims need to upload ID proof, photo of applicant and medical document such a chronic disease or had gone through quarantine period under COVID-19 guidelines or had COVID-19 positive history.

The board had earlier postponed the Char Dham Yatra for devotees from outside the state till June 30, in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak. Notably, the Char Dham Teerth Purohits had objected to commencement of the 'Char Dham Yatra' in view of the surge in COVID-19 cases.

