Charanjit Singh Channi to take oath as new Punjab CM today; Rahul Gandhi unlikely to attend | LIVE

Punjab New CM News: Unanimously elected leader of the Congress Legislature Party of Punjab, MLA Charanjit Singh Chani is all set to take oath as the 16th Chief Minister of Punjab today at 11 am. The swearing-in ceremony will be held in Chandigarh. Channi a three-time MLA from Rupnagar's Chamkaur Sahib - will be Punjab's first Dalit Chief Minister. He will take over as new CM following former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh's resignation on Saturday. The Congress infighting in Punjab has been almost perpetual, ever since Navjot Singh Sidhu took over as the PPCC Chief. Soon after this, Amarinder submitted his resignation citing discontent and 'humiliation' he faced within the party. He submitted his resignation to state Governor Banwarilal Purohit.