Charanjit Singh Channi to take oath as new Punjab CM today; Rahul Gandhi unlikely to attend | LIVE

  Charanjit Singh Channi to take oath as new Punjab CM today; Rahul Gandhi unlikely to attend
Punjab New CM Oath: Charanjit Singh Channi, a three-time MLA from Rupnagar's Chamkaur Sahib, will be Punjab's first Dalit Chief Minister.

India TV News Desk
Chandigarh Updated on: September 20, 2021 9:00 IST
Image Source : PTI

Chandigarh: Punjab CM Designate Charanjit Singh Channi submits the letter to Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit afte the former was announced as the next CM of Punjab, at Raj Bhavan in Chandigarh, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. 

Punjab New CM News: Unanimously elected leader of the Congress Legislature Party of Punjab, MLA Charanjit Singh Chani is all set to take oath as the 16th Chief Minister of Punjab today at 11 am. The swearing-in ceremony will be held in Chandigarh. Channi a three-time MLA from Rupnagar's Chamkaur Sahib - will be Punjab's first Dalit Chief Minister. He will take over as new CM following former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh's resignation on Saturday. The Congress infighting in Punjab has been almost perpetual, ever since Navjot Singh Sidhu took over as the PPCC Chief. Soon after this, Amarinder submitted his resignation citing discontent and 'humiliation' he faced within the party. He submitted his resignation to state Governor Banwarilal Purohit.

Also Read: Not fair to say Sidhu didn't want any other leader to become CM except him: Rawat

  • Sep 20, 2021 9:00 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Charanjit Singh Channi to meet Amarinder Singh

    Punjab CM designate Charanjit Singh Channi to meet Captain Amarinder Singh before the swearing-in ceremony. Channi will take oath at 11 am today. 

  • Sep 20, 2021 8:54 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Who is Charanjit Singh Channi?

    Charanjit Singh Channi was Technical Education Minister in the outgoing Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh's cabinet. According to the official website of the Punjab Government, Channi remained Municipal Councilor for three terms and moved on to become the President of Municipal Council Kharar for a two-term. He was elected to the Punjab Vidhan Sabha from Chamkaur Sahib Consistency for the first time in 2007. He was elected to the assembly seat again in 2012 and then in 2017. In 2015, Channi was elected as Leader of the Opposition in the 14th Punjab Vidhan Sabha.  In 2017, he was appointed as the Cabinet Minister for Technical Education and Industrial Training, Employment Generation and also Science and Technology in the government of Punjab. 

  • Sep 20, 2021 8:26 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Punjab to get two Deputy CMs

    Sukhjinder Randhawa and Brahm Mohindra have been appointed as the new Deputy Chief Ministers of the Punjab government, sources said on Monday morning. The two will take oath at 11 am along with Charanjit Singh Chani. CLICK HERE TO READ MORE

  • Sep 20, 2021 8:24 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Charanjeet Channi pays obeisance at Gurudwara Shri Katalgarh Sahib

    Punjab CM designate Charanjeet Channi paid obeisance at Gurudwara Shri Katalgarh Sahib. He will take oath at 11 am today. 

    India Tv - punjab cm oath

    Image Source : INDIA TV

    Charanjeet Channi to take oath as Punjab CM

  • Sep 20, 2021 8:17 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Rahul Gandhi unlikely to attend Charanjit Channi's oath

    As per sources, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is unlikely to attend the oath-taking ceremony of Charanjit Singh Channi as Punjab's new Chief Minister on Monday in Chandigarh. They further informed that the gathering at the ceremony will be small and some other leaders will also not be attending. CLICK HERE TO READ MORE

  • Sep 20, 2021 8:16 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Charanjit Singh Channi to take oath Punjab CM today

    Congress MLA Charanjit Singh Channi's appointment as the new CM comes in just months before the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections. Here are a few things to note about Punjab's first Dalit leader.

