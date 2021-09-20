Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@TS_SINGHDEO Rahul Gandhi unlikely to attend oath-taking ceremony of new Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi

As Punjab CM-designate Charanjit Singh Channi gears up for his oath-taking ceremony in Chandigarh today, sources say that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is unlikely to attend the event. The gathering at the ceremony will be small and some other leaders will also not be attending.

Charanjit Singh Channi is scheduled to take the oath at 11 am today as the 16th Chief Minister of the state. This comes after Amarinder Singh on Saturday stepped down from the post of Punjab Chief Minister following months of infighting between him and Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.

On Sunday, Congress' in charge of Punjab Harish Rawat had said that Channi has been unanimously elected as the Leader of the Congress Legislature Party.According to the official website of the Punjab Government, Channi remained Municipal Councilor for three terms and moved on to become the President of Municipal Council Kharar for a two-term.

Channi, a Dalit leader, was Technical Education Minister in the outgoing Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh's cabinet and will be the first Dalit to hold the chief minister's post in the state.

These developments come in months before the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections.

