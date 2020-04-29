Chandigarh: Bapu Dham Colony in Sec 26 emerges 'red zone'; 7 new COVID-19 cases reported

Coronavirus cases in Chandigarh have notched up to 67 as 8 more cases have been reported in the last 24 hours. All but one of these cases have been reported from Bapu Dham Colony in Sector 26, which is the most affected pocket of the city by the growing spread of coronavirus. There have been 22 cases in total reported from the sec 26 colony. The other new case has been reported from Sector 38.

The other worst affected area is the economically weaker section colony in Sector 30 that saw 14 cases. Both the areas have already been sealed.

The city on Tuesday saw 14 virus cases, the highest single-day spike.

Doctors and healthcare workers in city's major hospitals -- the PGI, the Government Medical College and Hospital in Sector 32 and Government Multi-Specialty Hospital in Sector 16 -- were affected by the virus.

In the past four days, three doctors and two each of nursing staff and ward members were diagnosed positive from these hospitals.

