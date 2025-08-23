Chamoli cloudburst: At least two missing as flash floods damage several houses, SDM office in Tharali tehsil

One person from the Sagwada village is reported missing, and search operations are underway. Teams from the administration, police, and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have reached the site to carry out relief and rescue operations.

The IMD has issued a yellow alert in the state, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall.

Several houses and buildings were damaged in the cloudburst in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand

CM Pushkar Dhami monitoring situation, rescue ops underway

In a post on X, Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami said late last night, a tragic report of a cloudburst was received in the Tharali area of Chamoli district.

"The district administration, SDRF, and police have reached the spot and are engaged in relief and rescue operations. In this regard, I am in constant contact with the local administration and am personally closely monitoring the situation," he said.