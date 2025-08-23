Weather Updates: Heavy rains likely in Uttarakhand, yellow alert issued for Himachal | Check forecast Weather Updates: While an orange alert has been issued for several parts of Uttarakhand, the weather department has issued a yellow alert for Himachal Pradesh. Meanwhile, a thunderstorm is expected in Delhi-NCR.

New Delhi:

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an 'orange alert' in Uttarakhand, predicting heavy rainfall, along with lightning and thunderstorms, in parts of the state on Saturday.

As per the weather department, an orange alert has been issued for Dehradun, Nainital, Bageshwar and Pithoragarh districts, where heavy rainfall is expected in the day. Besides, a yellow alert has also been issued in districts such as Uttarkashi, Chamoli, Rudraprayag, Pauri Garhwal, Tehri, Almora and Udham Singh Nagar, where moderate rainfall is expected in the day.

Yellow alert in Himachal

The local meteorological office has issued a yellow alert for seven districts of Himachal Pradesh, predicting heavy rains in one to seven districts of the state for the next four days. Since the onset of the monsoon in Himachal Pradesh on June 20, the state has seen 74 flash floods, 39 cloudbursts and 74 major landslides, which have claimed 149 lives.

As per the state government, Himachal Pradesh has incurred losses to the tune of Rs 2,326 crore due to rain-related incidents.

Thunderstorm likely in Delhi-NCR

Meanwhile, the weather department has forecast thunderstorms with rain in Delhi-NCR on Saturday, and the temperature is expected to hover around 23 to 31 degrees Celsius. Until Friday evening, Delhi received 0.1 mm of rainfall in the 24 hours, and humidity was recorded at 80 per cent at 8.30 am.

Rain alert in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana

For Uttar Pradesh, the weather department has forecast rainfall accompanied by thunder and lightning in many parts of the state. An alert has also been issued for Haryana, where heavy to very heavy rains are expected from August 23-26.

2 killed in Rajasthan

In Rajasthan, two people lost their lives after torrential rains lashed parts of the state. While one got drowned in Ajmer, a woman lost her life in Jaipur's Chaksu area after a bike on which she and her husband were riding was swept away by the swollen Dhundh river. While the locals managed to save her husband, the wife got swept away.

The weather department has predicted that heavy to very heavy rains will continue in parts of the state from August 23-26.