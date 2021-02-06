Chakka Jam: Internet suspended at Singhu, Ghazipur and Tikri borders

Image Source : PTI Gurugram: Heavy traffic jam on the expressway at Gurugram- Delhi border due to farmers chakka jam protest against new farm laws, in Gurugram, Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021.

In view of the farmers' Chakka Jam, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has ordered the suspension of internet services on Delhi borders, converging point of the protesters agitating against the farm laws.

The internet services have been halted in the areas of Singhu, Ghazipur and Tikri, and their adjoining areas in the NCT of Delhi till the end of the day.

"In the interest of maintaining public safety and averting public emergency, it is necessary and expedient to order, the temporary suspension of internet services in the areas of Singhu, Ghazipur and Tikri, and their adjoining areas in the NCT of Delhi from 00.00 hrs on February 6, 2020, to 23.59 hrs on February 6, 2021," the MHA notification read.

Farmers' unions are holding a countrywide 'chakka jam' from 12 noon to 3 pm, blocking national and state highways in protest against the Internet ban in areas near their agitation sites, harassment allegedly meted out to them by authorities, and other issues.

