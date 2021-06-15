Amid reports of forging data, Centre asks states to provide info on Covid deaths

Follow us on Image Source : PTI India, however, has refuted a report which claimed that its Covid deaths could be "five-to-seven times" higher than the official number

Amid reports of forging deaths due to coronavirus in many states, the Central governmnet has written to many states on the same.

The Centre in a letter to West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Kerala, Bihar and Karnataka has asked to provide data of deaths as per date and district wise.

There have been ample reports that many states have been forging numbers about the deaths caused by coronavirus. Many anecdotal evidence and surveys of obituary notices in local newspapers had made it clear the official death toll in the ongoing second wave of the pandemic was an undercount in many states.

India, however, on Saturday had refuted a report which claimed that its Covid deaths could be "five-to-seven times" higher than the official number, saying the assessment is based on extrapolation of data without any epidemiological evidence.

In a statement, the Union Health Ministry also slammed the publication, without naming it, for the article which claimed "India has suffered perhaps five to seven times 'excess deaths' than the official number of Covid-19 fatalities".

