Indian railways launches app called 'CheckIn Master' for contactless ticket checking at Mumbai station

In a bid to contain the spread of Coronavirus, the Central Railway Mumbai Division launched an App called the 'Check-In Master' for contactless ticket checking at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai. The app, to be used by the ticket checking staff at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, would help them discharge their duties without any fear, as the app has OCR and QR code scanning features to check PRS and UTS tickets from a safe distance. Hand-held thermal guns were also provided for the thermal screening of passengers.

Flap-based gates would be installed at entry/exit with automatic QR-code-based ticket checking. This would be done in the next phase, to be implemented soon.

The CheckIn Master App would be used for attendance and real-time monitoring of the ticket-checking staff as well. The app is part of the CSR activity of Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd.

Earlier, the Mumbai division had provided a neckband portable public address system to the ticket-checking staff enabling them to communicate with passengers adhering to the social distancing. It is also helpful in guiding passengers at the station when they come to board the train.

