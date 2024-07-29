CBI files chargesheet against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, others in liquor policy case

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

Excise policy case: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a chargesheet against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and others in the Rouse Avenue Court, Delhi, in connection with the excise policy case.

The CBI and ED have now completed their investigation into Chief Minister Kejriwal in connection with the excise scam.

Kejriwal's judicial custody extended

Earlier on July 25, a Delhi court had extended the judicial custody of Kejriwal until August 8 in the case registered by the CBI in connection with the alleged excise policy scam. Kejriwal was produced before the court via video conferencing from Tihar Jail. He is in judicial custody in the CBI case.

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja extended Kejriwal's custody in the money laundering case, being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), till July 31. Additionally, his judicial custody in the corruption case lodged by the CBI was extended till August 8.

Kejriwal was arrested by the CBI on June 26 from Tihar Jail, where he is currently lodged in judicial custody in connection with a money laundering case filed by the ED. Kejriwal, who was originally arrested by the ED on March 21, was granted bail by the trial court in the money laundering case on June 20, but the high court stayed the order. On July 12, the Supreme Court granted him interim bail in the ED case, however, he continues to be lodged in Tihar jail here as he has not furnished the bail bond in the case.

Delhi Excise policy case

The matter relates to alleged corruption and money laundering in the formulation and execution of the Delhi government's now-scrapped excise policy for 2021-22. It is alleged that the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22 to grant licences to liquor traders allowed cartelisation and favoured certain dealers who had allegedly paid bribes for it, a charge repeatedly refuted by the AAP. The policy was subsequently scrapped and Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena recommended a Central Bureau of Investigation probe, following which the ED registered a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

