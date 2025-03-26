CBI conducts two-day workshop on compliance of Interpol's colour-coded notices CBI Interpol workshop: The workshop had an exclusive session on the legal issues related to notices. The law enforcement agencies were urged to make use of the Bharatpol portal for sending their requests.

CBI Interpol workshop: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted a two-day workshop on March 24 and 25 to discuss and enhance the understanding of legal issues related to colour-coded notices of Interpol among officers of law enforcement agencies.

The workshop, held in collaboration with the Notice and Diffusion Task Force of Interpol, witnessed the participation of officers from central agencies such as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), National Investigation Agency (NIA), Enforcement Directorate (ED), Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Delhi Police and the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB). Personnel from state and Union territories' police and representatives from the Ministry of External Affairs and the Union home ministry, besides judges and legal experts, also took part.

What was the aim of the workshop?

The workshop was aimed at enhancing the understanding of the Interpol colour-coded notice system and its review process vis-a-vis Interpol mandates or legal framework and the compliance check mechanism.

The workshop that concluded on Tuesday had an exclusive session on the legal issues related to notices.

The workshop also discussed seeking "international assistance from foreign countries through the Interpol channel and how that channel can be made more effective. It was also discussed how the incoming references from foreign countries can be executed by the Indian agencies", according to a statement from the CBI.

The law enforcement agencies were urged to make use of the Bharatpol portal for sending their requests seeking international police cooperation from the Interpol member countries.

What are the nine colour-coded notices of Interpol?

Interpol issues nine colour-coded notices to assist its 196 member countries in various aspects of law enforcement and investigations. Here's a breakdown of their purposes:

Red Notice: To locate and arrest individuals wanted for prosecution or to serve a sentence. Yellow Notice: To help locate missing persons, often minors, or identify those unable to identify themselves. Blue Notice: To collect additional information about a person’s identity, location, or activities linked to a criminal investigation. Black Notice: To seek information on unidentified bodies. Green Notice: To provide warnings about individuals with criminal activities who may pose a threat to public safety. Orange Notice: To warn of an event, person, object, or process posing a serious and imminent public safety threat. Purple Notice: To share or seek information on criminal methods, including modus operandi, objects, and concealment techniques. UNSC Special Notice: For individuals or entities targeted by United Nations Security Council Sanctions Committees. Silver Notice: To track laundered assets.

