AIADMK-BJP alliance back on track? Palaniswami meets Amit Shah ahead of Tamil Nadu polls

AIADMK-BJP alliance: AIADMK general secretary and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday, fueling speculation about a possible revival of the AIADMK-BJP alliance ahead of the state assembly polls. The meeting took place at the residence of Shah in the national capital. AIADMK leader M Thambidurai was also present in the meeting.

Sources revealed that All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader discussed various issues with Shah, including concerns over the alleged imposition of Hindi in Tamil Nadu, and conveyed his party's stance on the matter.

AIADMK broke ties with BJP in September 2023

The AIADMK, Tamil Nadu's main opposition party, ended its alliance with the BJP in September 2023 ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls due to differences with the BJP's state leadership.

The decision came after senior AIADMK leaders called on BJP chief JP Nadda, expressing concerns over Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai's aggressive politics.

They had demanded either his apology for remarks on Dravidian stalwart CN Annadurai or his replacement. Annamalai has since softened his stance on AIADMK.

AIADMK-BJP patch up?

There is a view that if the AIADMK and the BJP revive their alliance, they will put up a strong challenge to the ruling DMK-led INDIA bloc in the state. The AIADMK has seen erosion of its vote share over the years.

In recent Lok Sabha and assembly elections, AIADMK has struggled to perform strongly and has also dealt with internal factionalism. Meanwhile, the BJP is eager to strengthen its foothold in Tamil Nadu after failing to secure a seat in the last Lok Sabha polls.

In the 2019 assembly elections, DMK secured 133 seats in the 234-member House.

The BJP and ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu have been at loggerheads over a range of issues. BJP leaders have accused DMK of trying to use "language issue to hide its corruption."

