India to offer 10,000 scholarships to African students, GSUA 25 London Summit dates announced

India is set to launch 10,000 scholarships for African students as part of a broader initiative to strengthen educational and developmental ties between India and the Global South. The announcement was made at the AASGON World Press Conference, held at the Press Club of India, New Delhi, where dates for the GSUA 25 London Summit were also revealed.

The GSUA 25 Summit Awards and International Exhibition will take place from July 18-20, 2025, at the Palace of Westminster, House of Lords, and the Queen Elizabeth II Centre in London. The event will mark the official launch of the Global South Universities Alliance (GSUA), along with several key organizations, including the Global South Centre for Research Innovation Peace and Technology for Sustainable Development (G-SCRIPTS-D) and multiple sectoral associations focused on engineering, architecture, solar energy, mining, science, and commerce.

Bridging the global educational divide

The initiative aims to address the growing disparity between the Global North and South, particularly in education and economic development. The scholarships will provide African students opportunities to pursue diploma, undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral programs in Indian universities.

The program aligns with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s efforts toward global egalitarianism, including India's role in the India-UN Development Partnership Fund and its commitment to strengthening South-South cooperation. The announcement also comes in the wake of the third Voice of Global South Summit and the African Union’s recent induction as a permanent member of the G20.

Global recognition and support

The initiative has garnered strong international support. Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, President of the African Development Bank Group, commended the program and praised AASGON Founder and Group Executive President Abdul Dewale Mohammed for his efforts in fostering global education partnerships. AASGON Secretary General Brijesh Mathur emphasised that the upcoming summit and scholarship program will bring together key stakeholders from both the private and public sectors to discuss and implement solutions for improving global education systems.

A step toward global educational reform

As a signatory to the UN Global Compact (UNGC) and a member of the UK Stakeholders for Sustainable Development (UKSSD), AASGON has been working to bridge the increasing Global North-South divide. The initiative also aligns with concerns raised by World Bank President Ajay Banga regarding mistrust in global financial structures and the UN Secretary-General’s concerns about the lack of sustainable development structures.

With India playing an increasingly significant role in global education and economic cooperation, the GSUA 25 Summit and the scholarship initiative mark a major step toward promoting long-term academic and developmental partnerships between India and Africa.