Saturday, March 14, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. 3 dead, one injured after car collides with divider in Mumbai

3 dead, one injured after car collides with divider in Mumbai

Three people died and one sustained injuries after a speeding car rammed into a divider in Mumbai's Worli on Friday. 

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: March 14, 2020 9:08 IST
3 dead, one injured after car collides with divider in Mumbai
Image Source : ANI

3 dead, one injured after car collides with divider in Mumbai

Three people died and one sustained injuries after a speeding car rammed into a divider in Mumbai's Worli on Friday. The woman who was driving the car has been admitted in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a hospital. 

According to news agency ANI, the woman is in a serious condition. 

The investigation is still underway. 

(With inputs from ANI)

ALSO READ | 3 arrested for procuring credit cards on forged documents

Write a comment

coronavirus

Top News

Latest News