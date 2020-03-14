Image Source : ANI 3 dead, one injured after car collides with divider in Mumbai

Three people died and one sustained injuries after a speeding car rammed into a divider in Mumbai's Worli on Friday. The woman who was driving the car has been admitted in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a hospital.

According to news agency ANI, the woman is in a serious condition.

Mumbai: Three dead, one injured after a speeding car rammed into a divider in Worli area, yesterday. Police says, "the woman who was driving the car has been admitted in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a hospital & she is serious. Further investigation is underway." #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/EO7jfyKFhs — ANI (@ANI) March 14, 2020

The investigation is still underway.

(With inputs from ANI)

