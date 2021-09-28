Bhabanipur bypoll to take place as per schedule, says Calcutta HC; Mamata Banerjee is contesting

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE Calcutta HC refuses to stay 30th September Bhabanipur bypolls

The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday refused to stay the Bhabanipur bypolls slated to take place on September 30th. The suspension was demanded by Bengal BJP Vice President Dilip Ghosh on Monday, following an alleged attack by the Trinamool Congress.

He said there is no point to hold the elections if the state administration under Trinamool Congress (TMC)-led government cannot conduct an unbiased election.

Ghosh claims that he was attacked while campaigning for the Bhabanipur by-poll, said that the election must be held when the "Election Commission would be able to provide security to the candidates and voters of the Bhabanipur constituency. Till then the elections must stand cancelled".

"The Election Commission is aware of everything. We have complained to them several times in Delhi and Kolkata. Despite this, no security arrangement was made," said the BJP leader.

"There is no point to hold polls if we cannot reach out to voters. People are living in constant fear. If an MP is being attacked, I cannot think that a common person will come out to vote. The election should be stand cancelled as an unbiased poll cannot be conducted," he added.

