Image Source : PTI PHOTO CAB protest: Curfew in Assam's Guwahati, Dibrugarh relaxed for few hours

Curfew in parts of Assam was relaxed for a several hours on Friday amid protests against Citizenship Bill across Northeast. Restrictions in Assam's Guwahati have been relaxed for 7 hours - from 6 am to 1 pm; while curfew in Dibrugarh has been relaxed from 8 am to 1 pm today. Guwahati and Dibrugarh were placed under indefinite curfew even as protesters targeted the homes of Sarbananda Sonowal, Rameswar Teli and BJP MLA Binanda Hazarika.

Meanwhile, starting Thursday noon, the suspension of mobile internet services was extended for another 48 hours in 10 districts of Assam.

Two protesters were killed while many others were reported injured in police firing in Assam's Guwahati on Thursday. Thousands of protesters defied restrictions and took to the streets amid raging agitation against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill.

Earlier on Thursday, the government had extended the suspension of mobile internet services in 10 districts of Assam for another 48 hours, and deployed army personnel in four areas where clashes between protesters and police were witnessed.

The residences of several politicians, including Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Union Minister Rameswar Teli, were attacked by protesters as violence continued unabated.

The Bill, which was cleared by the Lok Sabha on Monday was passed in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. It has now become an Act as President Ram Nath Kovind has given his nod to the Bill.

Also Read | Kerala, Punjab join West Bengal; refuse to implement Citizenship Bill

Also Read | Citizenship Bill becomes Act after presidential nod​