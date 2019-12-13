Friday, December 13, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Buzz of increasing GST rates everywhere except my office, says Nirmala Sitharaman

Buzz of increasing GST rates everywhere except my office, says Nirmala Sitharaman

Ahead of the crucial meeting of the GST Council, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said the buzz of an increase in GST rates is everywhere other than her office. 

PTI PTI
New Delhi Published on: December 13, 2019 17:19 IST
Nirmala Sitharaman/File
Image Source : FILE

Nirmala Sitharaman/File

Ahead of the crucial meeting of the GST Council, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said the buzz of an increase in GST rates is everywhere other than her office. She was responding to a question on talk of current Goods and Services Tax (GST) rates of 5, 12, 18 and 28 per cent being raised to make up for the fall in revenues that has even hampered giving compensation to states for loss of revenue from implementation of the indirect tax regime.

"Buzz is everywhere other than my office," she remarked.

Sitharaman, however, did not rule out a hike in GST rates, saying her ministry is yet to apply its mind to it.

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13

Top News

Latest News