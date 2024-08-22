Thursday, August 22, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. Breaking: Six killed, 22 injured after bus en route to eastern Ladakh plunges into 200-metre deep gorge

Breaking: Six killed, 22 injured after bus en route to eastern Ladakh plunges into 200-metre deep gorge

The injured have been shifted to District Hospital SNM Leh. Some of them are critical.

Reported By : Manzoor Mir Edited By : Arushi Jaiswal
Leh
Updated on: August 22, 2024 15:40 IST
Leh, Ladakh, bus accident
Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative image

Bus accident: At least six passengers died and 22 others were injured when a private bus travelling from Leh to Eastern Ladakh fell into a gorge on Thursday, officials said. The injured have been shifted to the District Hospital SNM in Leh, with some reportedly in critical condition.

Leh Deputy Commissioner Santosh Sukhadeve said that the bus, carrying staff members of a school to a wedding function, plunged into a gorge in the Durbuk area.

"Six passengers died and 22 others were injured when a private bus travelling from Leh to Eastern Ladakh fell into a 200 metre deep gorge. The injured have been shifted to District Hospital SNM Leh. Some of them are critical. Further details awaited," said DC Leh, Santosh Sukadeva.

The story is being updated. 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related India News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement