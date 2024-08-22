Breaking: Six killed, 22 injured after bus en route to eastern Ladakh plunges into 200-metre deep gorge

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative image

Bus accident: At least six passengers died and 22 others were injured when a private bus travelling from Leh to Eastern Ladakh fell into a gorge on Thursday, officials said. The injured have been shifted to the District Hospital SNM in Leh, with some reportedly in critical condition.

Leh Deputy Commissioner Santosh Sukhadeve said that the bus, carrying staff members of a school to a wedding function, plunged into a gorge in the Durbuk area.

"Six passengers died and 22 others were injured when a private bus travelling from Leh to Eastern Ladakh fell into a 200 metre deep gorge. The injured have been shifted to District Hospital SNM Leh. Some of them are critical. Further details awaited," said DC Leh, Santosh Sukadeva.

The story is being updated.