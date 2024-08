Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO SCREENGRAB Five killed in road-accident in Bihar

At least five people lost their lives in a tragic road accident earlier today on the Arrah-Buxar four-lane road in Bihar. The accident occurred when the SUV they were traveling in suddenly lost control and crashed into a guardrail.

(This is a developing story. More details will be added)

