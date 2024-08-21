Wednesday, August 21, 2024
     
  4. Ward councillor shot dead in Hajipur; 'CM and his two deputies are in deep slumber', says Tejashwi | VIDEO

According to the Vaishali Police, there were three bike-borne criminals, who killed the ward councillor when he was standing on roadside. The police said they began an investigation into the matter.

Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 Hajipur Updated on: August 21, 2024 7:03 IST
Bike-borne criminal kills a ward councillor
Image Source : IANS Bike-borne criminal kills a ward councillor

In a shocking incident, a ward councillor - Pankaj Rai - was shot dead in Bihar's Hajipur on Tuesday night. Bike-borne goons shot him multiple times, leaving him riddled with bullets. The crime took place in the Dighikala Western area in which assailants opened fire on the councillor before fleeing the spot. The victim was serving as the councillor for ward number 05.

Tejashwi Yadav slams CM and his two deputies

RJD leader Tejaswhi Yadav slammed Bihar Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav and his Deputies - Samrat Chaudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha for deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

"NDA goons under Nitish Kumar leadership shot dead ward councillor Pankaj Rai in Hajipur at night. The CM and two deputy CMs are sleeping peacefully while their goons are creating mayhem," Yadav posted on X.

