Four dead, 24 injured in Noida road accident after canter hits parked truck

A tragic accident occurred in Noida's Dankaur area early Sunday morning when a canter carrying a band party collided with a parked truck after a tyre burst. The incident resulted in four deaths and left 24 others seriously injured. The canter was en route to Faridabad from Meerut when the accident happened around 2:30 AM. The injured have been hospitalised, and the police are investigating the incident.

Accident details

The accident occurred when a canter carrying members of the Sharma Band Party from Meerut experienced a tyre burst while travelling to Faridabad. The driver lost control, leading the vehicle to crash into a stationary truck on the roadside. The impact was severe, resulting in the immediate deaths of four people: Sompal (50), Rohit (25), Raju (35), and Arjun (38).

Casualties and injuries

In total, 30 people were on board the canter. The accident left 24 passengers seriously injured, all of whom have been admitted to a private hospital for urgent medical care. The condition of several victims remains critical.