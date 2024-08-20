Tuesday, August 20, 2024
     
Four dead, 24 injured in Noida road accident after canter hits parked truck

Police have cleared the damaged vehicles from the road and are currently investigating the incident. Authorities are reviewing CCTV footage to determine the speed of the canter at the time of the crash and to gather more information on the cause of the accident.

Edited By: Nitin Kumar @Niitz1 Noida Updated on: August 20, 2024 7:11 IST
Noida
Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO REPRESENTATIONAL PICTURE

A tragic accident occurred in Noida's Dankaur area early Sunday morning when a canter carrying a band party collided with a parked truck after a tyre burst. The incident resulted in four deaths and left 24 others seriously injured. The canter was en route to Faridabad from Meerut when the accident happened around 2:30 AM. The injured have been hospitalised, and the police are investigating the incident.

Accident details  

The accident occurred when a canter carrying members of the Sharma Band Party from Meerut experienced a tyre burst while travelling to Faridabad. The driver lost control, leading the vehicle to crash into a stationary truck on the roadside. The impact was severe, resulting in the immediate deaths of four people: Sompal (50), Rohit (25), Raju (35), and Arjun (38). 

Casualties and injuries  

In total, 30 people were on board the canter. The accident left 24 passengers seriously injured, all of whom have been admitted to a private hospital for urgent medical care. The condition of several victims remains critical.

