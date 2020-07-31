Friday, July 31, 2020
     
Under-construction building collapses in Noida Sector 11; laborers feared trapped

An under-construction building collapsed in Noida Sector-11 in Uttar Pradesh Friday evening. Many laborers are feared to be trapped under the debris.

New Delhi Updated on: July 31, 2020 20:52 IST
Image Source : PTI

An under-construction building collapsed in Noida Sector-11 in Uttar Pradesh Friday evening. Many laborers are feared to be trapped under the debris. 

Five laborers have been rescued so far. Two are said to be in critical condition. 

More to follow.

