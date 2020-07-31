Under-construction building collapses in Noida Sector 11; laborers feared trapped

An under-construction building collapsed in Noida Sector-11 in Uttar Pradesh Friday evening. Many laborers are feared to be trapped under the debris.
Five laborers have been rescued so far. Two are said to be in critical condition.
More to follow.
