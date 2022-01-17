Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV 7 expensive cars, Rs 14 crore cash seized from BSF officer behind Rs 125 crore 'fraud'

Yadav is a BSF Deputy Commandant who called himself an IPS officer and duped people of Rs 125 crore.

The Gurugram Police on Sunday raided the premises of BSF officer Praveen Yadav, who was posted in the National Security Guard headquarters (NSG) at Manesar in Gurgaon district. During the raid, the police recovered Rs 14 crore cash, jewellery worth 1 crore, and 7 expensive vehicles like Mercedes and BMW. Yadav is a BSF Deputy Commandant who called himself an IPS officer and duped people of Rs 125 crore. The Gurgaon police have also arrested the officer's wife, Mamta Yadav, sister Ritu, and an accomplice.

"It took hours to count the amount of wealth, and it was found that it is about Rs 14 crore", said Preet Pal Singh, ACP Crime, Gurugram Police

"By pretending to be an IPS officer, he took crores of rupees from people in the name of getting construction contracts in NSG. Praveen got all the cheated money transferred to a fake account in the name of NSG. This account was opened by Praveen's sister Ritu Yadav, who is a manager in Axis Bank", the ACP further said.

According to the police, Praveen's posting was in Agartala but he had earned so much money that a few days ago he had written a resignation letter which has now been accepted.

