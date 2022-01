Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO GRAB INDIA TV I-T raids at properties of Akhilesh Yadav's aide and real estate businessman Ajay Chaudhary in Noida, Delhi

The Income Tax sleuths are conducting raids at properties linked to Ajay Chaudhary, CMD of real estate company Ace Group. The raids are underway at 40 sites in Noida, Agra and Delhi.

Ajay Chaudhary is believed to have close contact with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, India TV's Devendra Parashar reported.

Latest India News