Saturday, July 02, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. BSF hands over 3-year-old child to Pakistan who accidentally reached border

BSF hands over 3-year-old child to Pakistan who accidentally reached border

The said child was unable to reveal anything and was kept under safe custody of BSF, the statement of BSF read.

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma Jammu Published on: July 02, 2022 14:04 IST
BSF hands over 3 year old child to Pakistan who accidentally reached border, Latest national news up
Image Source : BSF (TWITTER)

BSF informed that on Friday at around 7:15 pm, troops of 182 Bn BSF, Ferozepur Sector apprehended one Pakistani child aged approximately 3 years while he crossed the border and entered Indian territory.

Highlights

  • 3-yr old Pakistani child who inadvertently crossed IB was handed over to security personnel
  • The said child was unable to reveal anything and was kept under safe custody of BSF
  • BSF further approached Pakistani Rangers and handed over child to them

A three-year-old Pakistani child who inadvertently crossed the International Border (IB) was handed over to security personnel of the neighbouring country by the Border Security Force (BSF), the officials said on Saturday (July 2).

BSF informed that on Friday at around 7:15 pm, troops of 182 Bn BSF, Ferozepur Sector apprehended one Pakistani child aged approximately 3-years while he crossed the border and entered Indian territory.

The said child was unable to reveal anything and was kept under safe custody of BSF, the statement read. As it was a case of inadvertent crossing, BSF further approached Pak Rangers and at about 9:45 pm, said Pakistani child was handed over to Pak Rangers as a goodwill gesture and on humanitarian ground.

"BSF always takes a humane approach while dealing with inadvertent border crossers," it read.

(With agencies inputs) 

Related Stories
BSF shoots down Pakistani drone carrying 10-kg heroin along border in Punjab

BSF shoots down Pakistani drone carrying 10-kg heroin along border in Punjab

Punjab BSF foils another smuggling attempt through Pakistani drone; 10 kg of heroin seized

Punjab BSF foils another smuggling attempt through Pakistani drone; 10 kg of heroin seized

BSF troops open fire at Pakistani drone near IB in Jammu, force it to return

BSF troops open fire at Pakistani drone near IB in Jammu, force it to return

ALSO READ: J&K: Ahead of Amarnath Yatra, BSF shoots down Pak intruder near International Border

ALSO READ: J&K: BSF fires rounds after suspected Pakistani drone spotted in Arnia sector of Jammu

Latest India News

Top News

Latest News