J&K: Ahead of Amarnath Yatra, BSF shoots down Pak intruder near International Border

Amarnath Yatra 2022: The Border Security Force (BSF) on Monday shot down a Pakistani intruder near the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir. The development came ahead three days ahead of Amarnath Yatra. In a statement, BSF informed that at about 12.10 am alert BSF troops noticed suspicious movement across the fence in the general area of BOP Baquarpur.

"Our domination party in night noticed a person coming from Pakistan side aggressively towards the fence with an intention to cross the fence. BSF party challenged him to stop but he paid no attention to it and continued his movement towards the fence" the statement reads.

It further reads that left with no option, BSF troops fired three rounds on the intruder due to which he fell down immediately ahead of fencing. Early morning BSF search party checked the area and found the dead body of a Pakistani intruder very close to the fence. Nothing recovered from him. The body is being handed over to Police for further disposal, it reads.

Meanwhile, Doda Police along with security forces arrested a terrorist on Monday. The arrested terrorist has been identified as Fareed Ahmed, a resident of Koti Doda.

The police have recovered one Chinese pistol, two Magazines, 14 live cartridges, and one mobile phone from his possession. As an increased security measure before the Amarnath yatra, a Police Party of PS Doda laid a Naka on the outskirts of Doda Town and intercepted a young man carrying arms and ammunition, said police.

(With ANI Inputs)

