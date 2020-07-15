Image Source : PTI (FILE) Come back to Congress family, party appeals Sachin Pilot but puts forward conditions

Congress on Wednesday appealed Sachin Pilot to 'come back to the Congress family' but also put forward conditions. Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala addressed the media on Wednesday afternoon. During his press statement, Surjewala repeatedly regarded Sachin Pilot and his supporter MLAs as "Saathi' (partners). The tone and tenor of Congress spokesperson's statement did signify that the party wanted Sachin Pilot to come back to the fold but Pilot needed to signify his readiness through his actions.

"In last five days, top leadership of the Congress was always ready to talk with Sachin Pilot with an open heart," said Surjewala,"Dozens of attempts were made by senior Congress leaders to contact him." he added.

(More to follow)

