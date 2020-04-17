MHA asks states to screen Rohingya refugees for COVID-19 as 'many attended Nizamuddin Markaz event'

BREAKING: Rohingya refugees to be screened for COVID-19 as many attended Nizamuddin Markaz, says MHA

The Union Home Ministry has asked states to screen Rohingya refugees for the coronavirus as "many of them attended Nizamuddin Markaz", according to news agency PTI.

"It has been reported that Rohingya Muslims have attended ijtemas and other religious congregations of Tabligh Jamaat and there is a possibility of their contracting COVID-19. Rohingyas residing in camps in Hyderabad, Telangana had attended Tabligh Jamaat Ijtema at Mewat, Haryana and had visited Nizamuddin Markaz at New Delhi. Similarly, Rohingyas living in Shram Vihar, Shaheen Bagh in Delhi, who had gone to Tabligh Jamaat activities, have not returned to their camps. Also, presence of Rohingya Muslims after attending Tabligh Jamaat work has also presently been reported from Derabassi, Punjab and Jammu area of UT of Jammu and Kashmir," the ministry said in a letter to states.

"Therefore, Rohingya Muslims and their contacts may need to be screened for COVID-19. Accordingly, necessary measures may be taken in this regard on priority," the letter further read.

