BREAKING: Nirbhaya rape convicts will not be hanged tomorrow

Image Source : PTI BREAKING: Nirbhaya rape convicts not to be hanged tomorrow

A Delhi court on Friday stayed the February 1 execution of convicts in the Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case. The order, passed by Additional Sessions Judge Dharmender Rana, states that the execution cannot take place until the court pronounces its next order.

Advocate A P Singh, representing the convicts -- Pawan Gupta, Vinay Kumar Sharma and Akshay Kumar -- had urged the court to adjourn the executions "sine die" (with no appointed date for resumption).

The Tihar jail authorities challenged the application of three condemned prisoners in the case seeking a stay on their execution. The convicts' lawyer, however, disagreed with the jail authorities and said rules dictate that when one convict's plea is pending the others cannot be hanged.

Earlier on Friday, hangman Pawan Jallad conducted a dummy execution of the Nirbhaya case convicts at Tihar jail premises. Pawan Jallad had reported to the Tihar jail on Thursday.

