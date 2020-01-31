BREAKING: Supreme Court dismisses Nirbhaya convict Pawan's juvenility plea

The Supreme Court on Friday rejected the juvenility plea of Pawan, one of the convicts in the Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case. Pawan had approached the Supreme Court seeking review of its verdict which dismissed his plea claiming to be a juvenile at the time of commission of the offence. On January 20, the apex court had rejected the plea by Pawan who had challenged the Delhi High Court's order dismissing the juvenility claim.

While dismissing his plea, the top court had said there was no ground to interfere with the high court order that rejected Pawan's plea and his claim was rightly rejected by the trial court as also the high court.

Advocate AP Singh, representing Pawan in the case, had argued that as per his school leaving certificate, he was a minor at the time of the offence and none of the courts, including trial court and high court, ever considered his documents.