PM Modi to participate in prize distribution ceremony of Singapore-India Hackathon in Chennai | Live Updates

Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on September 30, 2019. LIVE UPDATES:
Tamil Nadu: PM Narendra Modi is in Chennai today. He will participate in the prize distribution ceremony of Singapore-India Hackathon and watch the exhibition on IIT-Madras research park start-ups. He'll also be the chief guest at 56th convocation of IIT-Madras today. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/EnSPTuVFKW— ANI (@ANI) September 30, 2019
Jannayak Janata Party has released a list of 15 candidates for the upcoming elections to the legislative assembly of Haryana. pic.twitter.com/XdqWDy5CU0— ANI (@ANI) September 30, 2019
Factory fire kills 19 in east China
California based clothing retailer which gave a boost to the popularity of fast fashion has filed for bankruptcy. The brand spokesperson had said on Sunday that they would be filing for bankruptcy. Read More
The Turkish military shot down a drone near the Syrian border after it violated the country's airspace multiple times. The drone of undetermined nationality was tracked down and shot by two Turkish F-16 fighter jets after it violated the airspace a total of six times, a statement by the ministry said.
