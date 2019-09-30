Monday, September 30, 2019
     
PM Modi to participate in prize distribution ceremony of Singapore-India Hackathon in Chennai | Live Updates

Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on September 30, 2019. LIVE UPDATES:

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: September 30, 2019 7:43 IST
Image Source : ANI

Live updates : Breaking News September 30-2019

  • Sep 30, 2019 7:43 AM (IST) Posted by Sidhant Mamtany

    PM Modi to participate in prize distribution ceremony of Singapore-India Hackathon in Chennai

  • Sep 30, 2019 7:35 AM (IST) Posted by Sidhant Mamtany

    Jannayak Janata Party releases list of 15 candidates Haryana assembly elections

  • Sep 30, 2019 7:33 AM (IST) Posted by Sidhant Mamtany

    Factory fire kills 19 in China

    Factory fire kills 19 in east China

  • Sep 30, 2019 7:30 AM (IST) Posted by Sidhant Mamtany

    Forever 21 files for bankruptcy

    California based clothing retailer which gave a boost to the popularity of fast fashion has filed for bankruptcy. The brand spokesperson had said on Sunday that they would be filing for bankruptcy. Read More

  • Sep 30, 2019 6:16 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Drone shot down near Syrian border over violation of country's airspace

    The Turkish military shot down a drone near the Syrian border after it violated the country's airspace multiple times. The drone of undetermined nationality was tracked down and shot by two Turkish F-16 fighter jets after it violated the airspace a total of six times, a statement by the ministry said. 

