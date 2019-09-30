Yes I will contest Maharashtra elections, declares Aaditya Thackeray in Mumbai rally

Image Source : FILE Aaditya Thackeray is expected to fight in elections from Worli constituency

Shiv Sena's youth wing president and grandson of Bal Thackeray Aaditya Thackeray confirmed on Monday (September 30) that he will contest upcoming Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Elections. He was speaking at a rally in Mumbai.

Aaditya will be the first from Thackeray family to contest open elections. Neither Bal Thackeray himself or Uddhav and Raj Thackeray contested in election.

Raj Thackeray had announced in 2014 that he will contest elections but changed his decision later on.

Although there hasn't been any official announcement from Shiv Sena about constituency Aaditya Thackeray fight elections from, it is widely being believed that he will contest from Worli.

Worli is considered to be a secure seat for Shiv Sena.

There were strong indicators that Shiv Sena will field Aaditya Thackeray in upcoming Maharashtra elections.

It is also being believed that Shiv Sena will try to project him as a chief ministerial candidate.

Maharashtra elections are due to be held on October 21. Counting of votes will take place on October 24.

