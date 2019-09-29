PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat at 11 am | Live Updates

Sunday, September 29, 2019
     
Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on September 29, 2019. LIVE UPDATES:

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: September 29, 2019 9:12 IST
  • Sep 29, 2019 9:12 AM (IST) Posted by Sidhant Mamtany

    Crime Branch recovered tiger skin worth Rs 5 lakhs in Pune; two arrested

  • Sep 29, 2019 8:11 AM (IST) Posted by Sidhant Mamtany

    Hurricane Lorenzo strengthens into 'Catagory 5' Hurricane

    Hurrican Lorenzo, formed on Monday in the far eastern Atlantic ocean near the Cape Verde Islands off Africa, turned into "large and powerful" category 5 hurricane late on Saturday: National Hurricane Centre (NHC)

  • Sep 29, 2019 8:00 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Saudi Arabia issues public behaviour code

    Saudi Arabia's government has unveiled a series of public conduct rules that went into effect on Saturday and include fines for 19 different types of infractions, including playing loud music in a residential neighbourhood, not picking up pet waste and spitting in the street.

  • Sep 29, 2019 8:00 AM (IST) Posted by Sidhant Mamtany

    PM Modi will address the nation with his 'Mann Ki Baat' at 11 am

    After returning home from his US visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 11 am today in his 'Mann Ki Baat'.

  • Sep 29, 2019 7:52 AM (IST) Posted by Sidhant Mamtany

    Tibetans in Dharamshala organise prayer for long life of Dalai Lama

    Tibetans in Dharamshala organised a special prayer service for Guru Padmasabhava and for the long life of the Dalai Lama. The five-day prayer ceremony concluded yesterday.

  • Sep 29, 2019 7:41 AM (IST) Posted by Sidhant Mamtany

    Watch SSP Ramban district asking terrorists to surrender during the encounter where 3 Hizbul terrorists were killed

  • Sep 29, 2019 7:12 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    At least 36 people killed in a road crash in east China

    At least 36 people killed in a road crash in east China on Sunday

  • Sep 29, 2019 6:46 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    DRDO's supersonic missile Astra is ready for Indian Air Force

    India's first indigenous beyond visual air-to-air missile for fighters, after 15 years, is now ready. The DRDO is expected to order at least 200 missiles for its Sukhoi-30 MKI jets. 

  • Sep 29, 2019 6:42 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Elephant dies due to electrocution in Coimbatore

    A 5-year-old male elephant died due to electrocution after getting tangled in a farm's solar fencing in Kalkothi, Coimbatore

  • Sep 29, 2019 6:17 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    First day of Navratri begins, celebrations across the country

    Aarti' being performed at the Mumba Devi Temple on the first day of Navratri and various other places across the country. 

  • Sep 29, 2019 6:09 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Impeachment now a threat like no other Trump has faced

    From the moment Donald Trump became a national political figure, he has been shadowed by investigations and controversy. They have been layered, lengthy and often inconclusive, leaving many Americans scandal-weary and numb to his behaviour. And with each charge against him, Trump has perfected the art of deflection, seemingly gaining strength by bullying and belittling those who have dared to take him on.

