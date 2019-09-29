PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat at 11 am | Live Updates

Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on September 29, 2019. LIVE UPDATES:
Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on September 29, 2019. LIVE UPDATES:
Maharashtra: Crime Branch of Pune Police yesterday recovered tiger skin worth Rs 5 lakhs and arrested two persons. Further investigation underway. pic.twitter.com/uZGa469xIS— ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2019
Hurrican Lorenzo, formed on Monday in the far eastern Atlantic ocean near the Cape Verde Islands off Africa, turned into "large and powerful" category 5 hurricane late on Saturday: National Hurricane Centre (NHC)
Saudi Arabia's government has unveiled a series of public conduct rules that went into effect on Saturday and include fines for 19 different types of infractions, including playing loud music in a residential neighbourhood, not picking up pet waste and spitting in the street.
After returning home from his US visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 11 am today in his 'Mann Ki Baat'.
Tibetans in Dharamshala organised a special prayer service for Guru Padmasabhava and for the long life of the Dalai Lama. The five-day prayer ceremony concluded yesterday.
At least 36 people killed in a road crash in east China on Sunday
India's first indigenous beyond visual air-to-air missile for fighters, after 15 years, is now ready. The DRDO is expected to order at least 200 missiles for its Sukhoi-30 MKI jets.
A 5-year-old male elephant died due to electrocution after getting tangled in a farm's solar fencing in Kalkothi, Coimbatore
Aarti' being performed at the Mumba Devi Temple on the first day of Navratri and various other places across the country.
Delhi: Devotees offer prayers at the Jhandewalan temple on the first day of #Navratri. pic.twitter.com/aaiQgqSrGH— ANI (@ANI) September 28, 2019
Delhi: Devotees throng Kalkaji temple to offer prayers on the first day of #Navaratri. pic.twitter.com/K2g692T61S— ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2019
Mumbai: 'Aarti' being performed at the Mumba Devi Temple on the first day of #Navratri. pic.twitter.com/LeXvVCUPlH— ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2019
From the moment Donald Trump became a national political figure, he has been shadowed by investigations and controversy. They have been layered, lengthy and often inconclusive, leaving many Americans scandal-weary and numb to his behaviour. And with each charge against him, Trump has perfected the art of deflection, seemingly gaining strength by bullying and belittling those who have dared to take him on.
Top News