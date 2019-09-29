Video | Rabri Devi abused me, asked staff to snatch my phone: Tej Pratap's wife to India TV

Aishwarya Rai, Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughter-in-law in conversation with India TV

Aishwarya Rai, estranged wife of Lalu Prasad Yadav's son Tej Pratap made a shocking revelation to India TV and said her mother-in-law Rabri Devi verbally abused her and asked her staff to snatch her mobile phone.

Aishwarya has made allegations of harassment against her in laws and has said that she was even denied food by Rabri Devi. She also alleged that she was chased by a male staff inside her in laws' residence where she is living right now. She also levelled charges against Misa Bharti, Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughter.

Watch Aishwarya Rai's exclusive interaction with India TV

Aishwarya Rai, the wife of Tej Pratap Yadav, is the oldest daughter of RJD leader Chandrika Prasad Rai and granddaughter of former Bihar CM Daroga Rai. Aishwarya did her schooling from Patna's famous Notre Dam Academy. She later went on to graduate from Delhi University. Aishwarya also holds an MBA degree from Amity University, Noida.

She married Lalu Prasad Yadav's son Tej Pratap Yadav in a grand ceremony in May 2018.

There was trouble in paradise soon. Tej Pratap Yadav filed for a divorce in November 2018. Only a few days ago, Aishwarya Rai was seen coming out of Rabri devi's house with tears in her eyes.

The fresh developments surely indicate that all may not be well.

