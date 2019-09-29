Tej Pratap's wife Aishwarya says Rabri Devi and family denied her food, locked her up at home

Aishwarya Rai with her father Chandrika Rai outside Lalu Yadav's house in Patna.

High drama is being witnessed today at Lalu Prasad Yadav's house in Patna. Aishwarya, daughter-in-law of Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi has alleged that she is being tortured and mentally harassed by the family.

Aishwarya is married to Lalu Yadav's elder son Tej Pratap Yadav.

The Tej Pratap-Aishwarya wedding has been going through a troubled phase for quite some time now.

Few weeks back, Aishwarya was seen storming out of Lalu's residence in tears. She was captured on camera while she was walking out of Tej Pratap's residence.

Today, Aishwarya has alleged that though her marriage is in turmoil, she wants to stay with her in-laws but the family was not treating her well.

Aishwarya is complaining that she was denied food and Rabri Devi, former Bihar chief minister, was also treating her well.

"I get food from my father's house," Aishwarya said. Aishwarya's father, Chandrika Rai, is a former minister.

Aishwarya and her mother seen complaining to a policeman as Aishwarya points at a gate saying that they were denied entry

Aishwarya has also complained that she was locked up inside the house and even pushed. She also said that Rabri's daughter Misa Bharti misbehaved with her.

Aishwarya however, has said that, Tejashwi Yadav, Tej Pratap's younger brother was supportive of her.

Who is Aishwarya Rai?

Aishwarya Rai, the wife of Tej Pratap Yadav, is the oldest daughter of RJD leader Chandrika Prasad Rai and granddaughter of former Bihar CM Daroga Rai. Aishwarya did her schooling from Patna's famous Notre Dam Academy. She later went on to graduate from Delhi University. Aishwarya also holds an MBA degree from Amity University, Noida.

Tej Pratap Yadav-Aishwarya Rai marriage: Trouble in Paradise

Tej Pratap Yadav and Aishwarya Rai were married in a high profile ceremony in May 2018. The wedding was attended by political bigwigs including Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan.

Who's who in Bihar as well as national politics were present for Tej Pratap-Aishwarya Rai wedding ceremony.

Aishwarya herself comes from a prominent political family in Bihar. Her grandfather Daroga Prasad Rai has been Chief Minister of Bihar.

However, signs of marital discord were out in the open in a few months. Tej Pratap is known for his unique and peculiar personality. He is often seen dressing up as Lord Krishna and Mahadev.

Post his marriage, Tej Pratap Yadav made public comments underlining how he a person from a village can not get along with people from the big cities. Aishwarya has completed part of her education in New Delhi.

Tej Pratap filed for divorce in November 2018.

