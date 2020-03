Live now Air India flight carrying 211 Indian students departs from Italy | Live Updates Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on March 15, 2020. LIVE UPDATES:

Image Source : INDIA TV Breaking News March 15 Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos, and videos from across India and the world on March 15, 2020. LIVE UPDATES: Live updates : Breaking News March 15-2020 Auto Refresh Refresh Air India flight carrying 211 Indian students departs from Italy 211 students and 7 compassionate cases departed by Air India flight from Milan.

234 Indians stranded in coronavirus-hit Iran brought back: S Jaishankar 234 Indians stranded in coronavirus-hit Iran have arrived in India: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. News Alerts

breaking news