2 killed, 2 injured in Florida church shooting | Live Updates

Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on February 2, 2020. LIVE UPDATES:
Gunfire erupted after a funeral Saturday in Florida, killing a teenager and a man and leaving two other people wounded. Riviera Beach police said in a statement that the shooting happened near the Victory City Church shortly after 2:30 p.m. They said a 15-year-old boy and the man died at the scene. A woman and a teenager were taken to the hospital. Their conditions were not released, nor the names of the victims. No arrests have been made.
Death toll in China due to the mysterious new coronavirus has risen to 304.
