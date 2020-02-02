Sunday, February 02, 2020
     
Arvind Kejriwal in Aap Ki Adalat
  4. 2 killed, 2 injured in Florida church shooting | Live Updates
Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on February 2, 2020

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: February 02, 2020 6:32 IST
Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on February 2, 2020. LIVE UPDATES:

 

  • Feb 02, 2020 6:32 AM (IST) Posted by Sidhant Mamtany

    2 killed, 2 injured in Florida church shooting

     Gunfire erupted after a funeral Saturday in Florida, killing a teenager and a man and leaving two other people wounded. Riviera Beach police said in a statement that the shooting happened near the Victory City Church shortly after 2:30 p.m. They said a 15-year-old boy and the man died at the scene. A woman and a teenager were taken to the hospital. Their conditions were not released, nor the names of the victims. No arrests have been made.

  • Feb 02, 2020 6:28 AM (IST) Posted by Sidhant Mamtany

    Coronavirus death toll in China rises to 304

    Death toll in China due to the mysterious new coronavirus has risen to 304.

