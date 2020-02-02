2 killed, 2 injured in Florida church shooting | Live Updates

Gunfire erupted after a funeral Saturday in Florida, killing a teenager and a man and leaving two other people wounded. Riviera Beach police said in a statement that the shooting happened near the Victory City Church shortly after 2:30 p.m. They said a 15-year-old boy and the man died at the scene. A woman and a teenager were taken to the hospital. Their conditions were not released, nor the names of the victims. No arrests have been made.