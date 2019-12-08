I will fight to ensure capital punishment: Unnao woman’s father | Live Updates

Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on December 8, 2019. LIVE UPDATES:
The release of American citizen Xiyue Wang by Iran in a prisoner swap could be a precursor to what could be done, US President Donald Trump said Saturday.
Air quality in 'Very Poor' category, in area around Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium (India Gate circle), according to Central Pollution Control Board
Fire broke out at a house in Anaj Mandi, Rani Jhansi Road in the early morning hours today, 11 people rescued so far; 15 fire tenders present at the spot
Accusing the United States of using dialogues as a 'time-saving trick' to serve a 'domestic political agenda', North Korea on Saturday said that denuclearisation tals with Washington are off the table.
Body of a 10-year-old girl, kept in a sack, was found in Muzaffarpur's Bairia area yesterday. Police say, "The body is being sent for postmortem. Efforts will be made to identify the body. Further action will be taken after the identity is ascertained."
