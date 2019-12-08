Sunday, December 08, 2019
     
  I will fight to ensure capital punishment: Unnao woman's father | Live Updates
I will fight to ensure capital punishment: Unnao woman’s father | Live Updates

India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: December 08, 2019 8:05 IST
Live updates : Breaking News December 8-2019

  • Dec 08, 2019 8:05 AM (IST) Posted by Rashi Hardaha

    Release of American by Iran might be a precursor to what can be done: Trump

    The release of American citizen Xiyue Wang by Iran in a prisoner swap could be a precursor to what could be done, US President Donald Trump said Saturday.

  • Dec 08, 2019 8:04 AM (IST) Posted by Rashi Hardaha

    Delhi's air quality records 'very poor' category

    Air quality in 'Very Poor' category, in area around Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium (India Gate circle), according to Central Pollution Control Board

     

  • Dec 08, 2019 8:01 AM (IST) Posted by Rashi Hardaha

    Fire breaks out at at a house in Delhi's Anaj Mandi

    Fire broke out at a house in Anaj Mandi, Rani Jhansi Road in the early morning hours today, 11 people rescued so far; 15 fire tenders present at the spot

  • Dec 08, 2019 6:48 AM (IST) Posted by Rashi Hardaha

    North Korea suspends denuclearisation talks with US

    Accusing the United States of using dialogues as a 'time-saving trick' to serve a 'domestic political agenda', North Korea on Saturday said that denuclearisation tals with Washington are off the table.

  • Dec 08, 2019 6:45 AM (IST) Posted by Rashi Hardaha

    Body of 10-year-old girl found in sack in Bihar

    Body of a 10-year-old girl, kept in a sack, was found in Muzaffarpur's Bairia area yesterday. Police say, "The body is being sent for postmortem. Efforts will be made to identify the body. Further action will be taken after the identity is ascertained."

