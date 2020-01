Live now Manipur: IED blast at Nagamapal RIMS road, Imphal | Live Updates Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on January 23, 2020. LIVE UPDATES:

Image Source : INDIA TV Breaking News January 23 Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on January 23, 2020. LIVE UPDATES: Live updates : Breaking News January 23 Auto Refresh Refresh IED blast at Nagamapal RIMS road, Imphal An improvised explosive device (IED) blast occurred at Nagamapal RIMS road in Imphal West, early morning today. breaking news

News Alerts