15 trains delayed due to low visibility in Northern Railway region | Live Updates

Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on January 14, 2020. LIVE UPDATES:

India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: January 14, 2020 8:09 IST
Breaking News January 14

Live updates : Breaking News January 14

  • Jan 14, 2020 8:09 AM (IST) Posted by Sidhant Mamtany

    Rain/thundershowers likely to occur today in Bareilly, Kannauj Unnao etc

    Rain/thundershowers accompanied with lightning are very likely to occur today during next 3 hours at few places over Bareilly, Pilibhit, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, Hardoi, Kannauj, Barabanki, Bahraich, Gonda, Raebareli, Unnao, Lucknow districts and adjoining areas.

  • Jan 14, 2020 7:20 AM (IST) Posted by Sidhant Mamtany

    Delhi Air Quality Update

    Delhi: Major pollutants PM 2.5 at 244 & PM 10 at 239, both in 'poor category' in Lodhi Road area, according to the Air Quality Index (AQI) data.

    India Tv - Delhi Air Quality Update

    Image Source : ANI

    Delhi Air Quality Update

     

  • Jan 14, 2020 7:02 AM (IST) Posted by Sidhant Mamtany

    Iranian FM Zarif Accuses UK of 'Parroting US Line'

