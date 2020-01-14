15 trains delayed due to low visibility in Northern Railway region | Live Updates

Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on January 14, 2020. LIVE UPDATES:
Rain/thundershowers accompanied with lightning are very likely to occur today during next 3 hours at few places over Bareilly, Pilibhit, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, Hardoi, Kannauj, Barabanki, Bahraich, Gonda, Raebareli, Unnao, Lucknow districts and adjoining areas.
Delhi: Major pollutants PM 2.5 at 244 & PM 10 at 239, both in 'poor category' in Lodhi Road area, according to the Air Quality Index (AQI) data.
Diplomatic malpractice?— Javad Zarif (@JZarif) January 13, 2020
UK is parroting US line & blindly abetting its terrorist adventurism in our region
The last time UK was dragged along to infamy by the US was in Iraq war. How did that work out?
Take the honorable path for a change: settle court-ordered debt to Iranians
